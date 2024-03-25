Supporters of Bassirou Diomaye Faye gather outside his campaign headquarters as they await the results of the presidential election in Dakar yesterday. (AP pic)

DAKAR: Early results in Senegal’s presidential polls suggested opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye may have clinched an outright majority, though his rival in the ruling coalition said a run-off vote would be needed to determine the winner.

Opposition supporters celebrated in the streets of the capital Dakar yesterday after local media channels started announcing polling station tallies that put Faye, 44, comfortably ahead of his main rival, Amadou Ba.

Several other opposition contenders in yesterday’s election conceded defeat to Faye during the night.

Official results are expected to be announced by the Dakar appeals court on Friday.

Many hope the delayed vote will bring stability and an economic boost to the West African nation after three years of unprecedented political turbulence.

Ba is the candidate backed by outgoing President Macky Sall, who is stepping down amid a drop in popularity after two terms in office marred by economic hardship and violent anti-government protests.

Ba said in a statement late yesterday that celebrations of Faye’s victory were premature and that official results would show a second round of voting was needed.