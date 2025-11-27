Australia projected to miss 2035 emissions target

The Climate Change Authority warned Australia is at a crucial stage, needing faster emissions cuts to meet 2030 and 2035 targets. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Fossil fuel giant Australia’s current policies put it on track to miss a two-month-old target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, the government said Thursday.

The country pledged in September to curb emissions that cause global warming by 62% to 70% by 2035, when compared to levels in 2005.

But Australia’s emissions are projected to decline over that time by a much smaller 48% with “currently implemented policies”, said a government report.

“While the 2035 target is ambitious and achievable, it is not yet being achieved,” climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said in a speech to parliament.

“We will meet it by implementing, strengthening and building on the strong policy foundations we have laid over the past three years.”

Bowen said it was normal to have a gap between projections and a decade-long target.

“As new policies are developed and implemented, the emissions outlook improves,” he said. “That’s what a target is for, to drive new initiatives and work.”

The projections did not take account of policies such as a recent “net zero plan”, which included investment in low-carbon fuels and cleaner manufacturing, he added.

Australia is at a “critical juncture” in its transition to a low-emissions future, said the Climate Change Authority, an independent advisory body to the government.

“To stay on track, the rate of reductions must double in the 5 years to 2030 and triple in the decade to 2035,” it said in a report.

Australia has poured billions of dollars into solar power, wind turbines and green manufacturing and pledged to become a renewable energy superpower.

But it is also one of the world’s biggest coal exporters and a major exporter of liquefied natural gas.