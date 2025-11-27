Venezuela foreign airline ban slammed as ‘disproportionate’

Passengers queue at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, near Caracas. Several international airlines suspended flights following a safety warning from Washington, further isolating Venezuela. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela’s decision to ban foreign airlines that stopped flying to the Caribbean country over concerns about US military activity was branded “disproportionate” on Thursday as thousands of passengers scrambled to save their travel plans.

Venezuela’s aviation authority said Wednesday that it had banned six airlines — Spain’s Iberia, Portugal’s TAP, Colombia’s Avianca, Chile and Brazil’s LATAM, Brazil’s GOL and Turkish Airlines — for “joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government.”

The airlines, which account for much of the air travel in South America as well as air links to Europe, suspended flights to Venezuela last week following safety warnings from Washington, which has deployed warships in waters off Venezuela for what it calls an anti-narcotics operation.

The suspension infuriated Caracas, which issued the carriers with a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday to resume flights or be banned from Venezuela, which they ignored.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel accused Venezuela on Thursday of a “disproportionate” reaction.

Portugal has “no intention of canceling our routes to Venezuela, and that, obviously, we only did so for security reasons,” he said.

A source from Iberia told AFP that the company hoped to resume flights to Venezuela “as soon as possible, as soon as full security conditions are met.”

It added that the Spanish airline “cannot operate in areas where there is a high security risk” and added that Spain’s aviation authority had recommended not flying at this time to Venezuela.

The flight suspension has so far affected more than 8,000 passengers on at least 40 different flights, according to the Venezuelan Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (AVAVIT).

A small number of Venezuelan companies, including Avior and Laser, continue to offer a limited number of flights to Spain and regional cities.

Worsening security

The US Federal Aviation Administration last week urged civilian aircraft operating in Venezuelan airspace to “exercise caution” due to the “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela.”

President Donald Trump has deployed the world’s biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and 10 other ships to the Caribbean.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife spent the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with troops aboard the aircraft carrier.

Washington has also carried out multiple shows of aerial force in the region, with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying near Venezuela’s coast.

Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whose re-election last year was widely rejected by the international community as fraudulent, believes the operation is secretly aimed at overthrowing him.

He has reacted defiantly, staging military exercises and mass rallies aimed at projecting strength and popular support.