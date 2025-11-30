UK plans justice overhaul to prioritise victims by cutting court delays

The justice secretary’s office said it would outline proposals to modernise courts and speed up cases to put victims ‘front and centre’. (Judiciary.uk pic)

LONDON : Britain’s government is set to propose a criminal justice system overhaul next week aimed at cutting a backlog of nearly 80,000 cases that has left thousands waiting years for justice.

The Labour government, which has warned the number of cases waiting to be heard could rise to 100,000 by 2028 without action, said the reforms would take forward recommendations from a review conducted earlier this year.

Justice secretary David Lammy’s office said in a statement today that he would outline proposals to modernise courts and speed up cases to put victims “front and centre”.

“Behind every one of the thousands of cases waiting to go to trial is a human life put on hold,” Lammy said, adding: “For many victims, justice delayed is justice denied”.

Some hearings are listed as far ahead as 2030 and figures show more than a quarter of cases wait a year or longer, with many victims abandoning proceedings.

In rape cases, 60% of complainants withdraw before trial.

The recommendations suggested creating a new division for mid-level offences, limiting jury trials for minor cases and allowing judge-only trials for complex fraud.

Legal groups have warned against restricting jury trials, which they say is a fundamental right.