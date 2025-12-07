Australia downgrades wildfire alerts in New South Wales state

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was fortunate no lives were lost in the emergency. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australian authorities downgraded alerts for wildfires that have burnt through thousands of hectares of bushland in the country’s most populous state, destroying properties and infrastructure.

More than 60 wildfires were burning in New South Wales late on Sunday, a day after they destroyed at least 12 homes in the state’s Central Coast Region, about 45km north of the state capital Sydney, Australia’s largest city.

The region is home to more than 350,000 people.

The state’s Rural Fire Service said the fires no longer posed an immediate danger to residents.

The alerts were downgraded to “advice” level, the second-lowest danger rating.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking on Australian Broadcasting Corporation television on Sunday, said it was fortunate no lives were lost in the emergency.

“This summer, of course, like all summers it would appear in recent times, is going to be a difficult one,” Albanese said.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer with increased risk of extreme heat forecast for large swaths of the country, after several quiet seasons.

Federal and New South Wales Labor governments said in a statement that disaster assistance was activated for six state regions hit by fires, which sparked extreme heat on Saturday.

“Initial assessments indicate a number of homes have been destroyed with extensive damage to more private property, critical infrastructure, fencing, agricultural assets and National Parks,” the statement said, adding that the extent of damage would become clearer as impact assessments were done.

The aid included “immediate financial help as well as clean-up, rebuilding and recovery assistance,” according to the statement.

New South Wales is one of the most wildfire-prone regions in Australia, with the risk increasing due to climate change. Australia’s “Black Summer” fires of 2019-2020 destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.