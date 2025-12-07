Hong Kong heads to the polls after deadly fire

Police have reportedly arrested at least three people for sedition in the wake of the fire, including a 24-year-old student. (EPA Images pic)

HONG KONG : Hong Kong began voting on Sunday to choose new lawmakers under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules, though government efforts to drive turnout have been overshadowed by the city’s deadliest fire in decades.

Beijing revamped Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 following the city’s huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, but the first contest under those rules saw a record low turnout of 30%.

The voter turnout just before noon Sunday stood at 10.33%, while the comparable figure in the last election was 9.35%.

Hong Kong leader John Lee again urged the public to head to the polls.

“(Your) vote represents a vote that pushes forward reform, and a vote to protect those affected by the disaster,” Lee told reporters after casting his vote.

Political campaigning was abruptly paused after a blaze tore through the housing blocks of Wang Fuk Court in northern Hong Kong in late November, killing at least 159 people.

A woman surnamed Poon, whose home went up in flames, said the fire must be “thoroughly investigated”, adding that she believed the government responded promptly.

“Whoever is at fault must be held responsible,” Poon told AFP outside the polling station closest to the charred buildings.

She said the next batch of lawmakers “should monitor the government”.

Jacky Lam, a 56-year-old teacher who lived in the affected Tai Po district, said the government’s top priority should be proper resettlement.

“(Lawmakers) ought to regularly meet with residents and collect their views,” Lam added.

The government will propose a bill at the first meeting of the new Legislative Council to discuss relief and rebuilding efforts.

City leader Lee had earlier announced a judge-led “independent committee” to investigate the fire, which devastated seven apartment blocks undergoing renovations.

As of late Wednesday, police have arrested 15 people from various construction companies on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police also reportedly arrested at least three people for sedition in the wake of the fire, including 24-year-old student Miles Kwan who handed out flyers calling for government accountability. AFP later saw Kwan leaving the police station.

Turnout in spotlight

Legislature elections in Hong Kong used to feature boisterous clashes between pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps, with the latter often winning around 60% of the popular vote.

But in 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law after the city was roiled by huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 to ensure only “patriots” could hold office, and slashed the number of directly elected seats.

Some pro-democracy lawmakers have been jailed — including as part of a subversion case that concluded last year — while others resigned or fled Hong Kong.

Authorities extended voting times with Sunday’s polls opening at 7.30 am, an hour earlier than in the previous election.

The race will once again be devoid of the two largest pro-democracy parties: the Civic Party disbanded in 2023 and the Democratic Party, which is winding down.

Before the fire, authorities had blanketed much of the city in promotional material and extended the operating hours of polling stations.

Trains will also extend services on election day, while some businesses have promised to give employees a half-day off if they head to the polls.

Around a third of the outgoing cohort of lawmakers, including veterans such as Regina Ip and legislature president Andrew Leung, are not seeking another term.

Newcomers include Olympic champion fencer Vivian Kong, who is contesting a seat in the tourism functional constituency — where the winner is determined by industry representatives, not popular vote.