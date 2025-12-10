Kremlin says Trump’s Ukraine statements in line with Russia’s view

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Donald Trump’s views on Nato, territories and Ukraine’s territorial losses align with Russia’s views. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : The Kremlin on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump’s latest statements on Ukraine – in which he said Moscow will win the war and that Kyiv will have to cede land – align with Russia’s view.

In an interview with Politico, Trump also said European leaders were “weak” and called on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to hold elections in statements that spooked Kyiv and Europe.

“In many ways, on the subject of Nato membership, on the subject of territories, on the subjects of how Ukraine is losing land, it is in tune with our understanding,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, on Wednesday.

He called Trump’s comments “very important”.

Trump said Russia has a stronger negotiating position in talks to end the war because of the size of the country and said that Ukraine would never join Nato.

Following the interview, Zelensky said he was ready to hold new elections in Ukraine provided security would be assured.

Moscow’s offensive – which prompted Kyiv to introduce martial law – has made holding elections in the country impossible under Ukrainian law.

Russia has long called for Zelensky’s demise, calling him an illegitimate leader.

“We will see how the events will unfold,” Peskov said of Zelensky’s announcement.

The US has intensified its talks with both Russia and Ukraine to end Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

In his interview with Politico, Trump said reaching a deal is “tough” and that “one of the reasons is the level of hatred between Putin and Zelensky is tremendous”.