British porn star faces Bali deportation after studio raid

British adult content creator Bonnie Blue arrives for questioning at the Bali immigration office. (EPA Images pic)

DENPASAR : A controversial British adult film star faces deportation from Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for violating immigration laws after she was arrested on suspicion of making pornographic online content, police said Thursday.

Local police last week raided a studio in the popular tourist hub of Badung near the island’s capital, Denpasar, detaining Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

Three men — two Britons and an Australian — were also detained after police received a tip-off from a “concerned citizen”, said local police chief Muhammad Arif Batubara.

“We are conducting a joint investigation regarding activities involving alleged criminal acts of pornography or… material that violates decency,” Arif told journalists in Denpasar.

“We will immediately take firm action, deport them, and submit them for blacklisting,” said Bali airport immigration chief Winarko, who goes by one name.

Police and immigration officials said so far they could not find any evidence the group had made pornographic material.

Instead, the group faces deportation for breaking tourist visa rules — including working without permits and breaking traffic laws.

Billinger, 26, and her male companions, all in their twenties will appear before the Denpasar District Court on Friday, after which they also face blacklisting.

“This will happen immediately after the hearing,” Winarko said.

Although Bali is mainly populated by Hindus and visited by millions of foreigners, Muslim-majority Indonesia strongly disapproves of making pornography, which could carry a jail sentence of up to 12 years and a US$360,000 fine.

Police did not say where the group was being detained, but confirmed their passports had been confiscated ahead of the hearing.

Arif said during the Dec 4 raid police also seized camera equipment and contraceptives, as well as a blue pickup truck that said “Bang Bus” on the doors.

Sixteen other witnesses were also questioned and released during the probe.

The witnesses were told that the content the group was trying to produce “would be fun and that many viewers on social media would want to see it”, said Arif.

The witnesses denied the videos were pornographic and were made “with playful, humorous scenes”.

Billinger first shot to fame as an adult content creator using provocative stunts.

In recent years, Bali officials have increasingly complained about foreign tourists behaving badly.

Visitors including several Russian influencers, have been deported for posing nude at sacred sites on the island.