Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31

A view of the hospital in Mrauk U, western Rakhine state, after the bombing. (AFP pic)

MRAUK U : A Myanmar military air strike killed more than 30 people at a hospital, an aid worker said Thursday, as the junta wages a withering offensive ahead of elections beginning this month.

The junta has increased air strikes year-on-year since the start of Myanmar’s civil war, conflict monitors say, after snatching power in a 2021 putsch ending a decade-long democratic experiment.

The military has set polls starting Dec 28 — touting the vote as an off-ramp to fighting — but rebels have pledged to block it from territory they control, which the junta is battling to claw back.

A military jet bombed the general hospital of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, on Wednesday evening, said aid worker Wai Hun Aung.

“The situation is very terrible,” he said, after arriving at the scene on Thursday morning. “As for now, we can confirm there are 31 deaths and we think there will be more deaths. Also there are 68 wounded and will be more and more.”

A junta spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

At least 20 shrouded bodies were visible on the ground overnight outside the hospital, where daybreak revealed a whole wing gutted by the blast with rubble and debris covering ward beds.

A large tree outside appeared half-felled by the force of the explosion, while a wide crater had marred the soil outside as bodies were gathered for funerals.

Local carpenter Maung Bu Chay said the strike killed three of his loved ones — his wife, daughter-in-law and her father.

“I heard the explosion from my village,” said the 61-year-old. “I spent the entire night not knowing where the bombs had landed.”

“When someone informed me they were in the completely destroyed building, I realised they hadn’t survived,” he added.

“I have nothing to say. I feel resentful about their act. I feel strong anger and defiance in my heart.”

Rakhine state is controlled almost in its entirety by the Arakan Army (AA) — an ethnic minority separatist force active long before the military staged a coup toppling the civilian government of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A statement by the AA’s health department on Wednesday night said 10 hospital patients were “killed on the spot” in the air strike at around 9:00 pm.

The AA has emerged as one of the most powerful opposition groups in the civil war ravaging Myanmar, alongside other ethnic minority fighters and pro-democracy partisans who took up arms after the coup.

Scattered rebels initially struggled to make headway before a trio of groups led a joint offensive starting in 2023, backfooting the military and prompting it to bolster its ranks with conscripted troops.

Meanwhile the military has blockaded Rakhine, contributing to a humanitarian crisis which has seen “a dramatic rise in hunger and malnutrition”, the World Food Programme said in August.