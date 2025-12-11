Trump targets non-white immigrants in renewed xenophobic rants

For US President Donald Trump, even law-abiding or business-owning immigrants remain targets of his anti-immigrant and xenophobic tirades. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Back in 2018, President Donald Trump disputed having used the epithet “shithole” to describe some countries whose citizens emigrated to the United States.

Nowadays, he embraces it and pushes his anti-immigrant and xenophobic tirades even further.

Case in point: during a rally in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday that was supposed to focus on his economic policy, the 79-year-old Republican openly ranted and reused the phrase that had sparked an outcry during his first term.

“We had a meeting and I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from shithole countries,’ right? ‘Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden?'” Trump told his cheering audience.

“But we always take people from Somalia,” he continued. “Places that are a disaster. Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

Recently, he called Somali immigrants “trash.”

These comments are “more proof of his racist, anti-immigrant agenda,” Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey responded on X.

The Trump megaphone

Florida Republican lawmaker Randy Fine, on the other hand, defended Trump.

“Not all cultures are equal and not all countries are equal,” he said on CNN, adding “the president speaks in language that Americans understand, he is blunt.”

University of Albany history professor Carl Bon Tempo told AFP this type of anti-immigrant rhetoric has long thrived on the far-right.

“The difference is now it’s coming directly out of the White House,” he said, adding “there’s no bigger megaphone” in American politics.

On the campaign trail in 2023, Trump told a rally in New Hampshire that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” — a remark that drew comparisons to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Now back in power, Trump’s administration has launched a sweeping and brutal deportation campaign and suspended immigration applications from nationals of 19 of the poorest countries on the planet.

Simultaneously, the president ordered white South African farmers to be admitted to the US, claiming their persecution.

No filter left

“Any filter he might have had is gone,” Terri Givens, a professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada and immigration policy expert, told AFP.

For Trump, it doesn’t matter whether an immigrant obeys the law, or owns a business, or has been here for decades, according to Syracuse University political science professor Mark Brockway.

“They are caught in the middle of Trump’s fight against an invented evil enemy,” Brockway told AFP.

By describing some immigrants as “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” — as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem did earlier this month — the White House is designating a target other than itself for American economic ire at a time when the cost of living has gone up and fears are growing over job security and loss of federal benefits.

But, Bon Tempo noted, “when immigration spikes as an issue, it spikes because of economics sometimes, but it also spikes because of these larger sort of foundational questions about what it means to be an American.”

On Nov 28, after an Afghan national attacked two National Guard soldiers in Washington, Trump took to his Truth Social network to call for “REVERSE MIGRATION.”

This notion, developed by European far-right theorists such as French writer Renaud Camus, refers to the mass expulsion of foreigners deemed incapable of assimilation.

Digging into the “Make America Great Again” belief system, many experts have noted echoes of the “nativist” current of politics from the 1920s in the US, which held that white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant culture was the true American identity.

That stance led to immigration policies favoring Northern and Western Europe.

As White House senior advisor Stephen Miller recently wrote on X: “This is the great lie of mass migration. You are not just importing individuals. You are importing societies…At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands.”