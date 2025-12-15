South Korea raids religious group’s headquarters over bribery case

The entrance of the Unification Church’s headquarters in Gapyeong, South Korea. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : South Korean police raided the headquarters of the cult-like Unification Church on Monday and named its leader as a suspect in the bribery of several high-profile politicians.

The church, known for its mass weddings, is at the centre of a mounting scandal in South Korea over alleged payments to lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties.

Prosecutors raided the church’s headquarters in Seoul on Monday as well as the imposing countryside residence of leader Han Hak-ja, who is already on trial for allegedly offering bribes to the former first lady.

The Unification Church told AFP that it had “no comment” on the raid.

However, its president said last week the church felt “deeply responsible for having caused concern to the public” and acknowledged “its failure to detect misconduct within the organisation at an early stage”.

President Lee Jae Myung has strongly criticised what he described as “political interference by religion”, without directly naming the church.

He asked officials last week to see whether there were grounds to “dissolve religious groups that interfere in politics”.

Members of Lee’s own Democratic Party have been implicated in the scandal.

Oceans minister Chun Jae-soo resigned last week after being accused of having received 30 million won (US$20,500) in cash, as well as two luxury watches, from church officials between 2018 and 2020. He denied wrongdoing.

Church leader Han, also known to her followers as “holy mother”, was arrested in September on charges of bribing South Korea’s former first lady with gifts, including a designer Chanel handbag and a Graff diamond necklace.

The 82-year-old leader also faces graft charges over cash payments to a lawmaker linked to disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon was arrested this year on insurrection charges, which he denies.