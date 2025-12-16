Chile’s president-elect dials down right-wing rhetoric, vows unity

Chilean President Gabriel Boric (left) and President-elect Jose Antonio Kast meet at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago. (EPA Images pic)

SANTIAGO : Chile’s next president jettisoned his typical far-right anti-migrant rhetoric on Monday and vowed to lead a government of “national unity” despite a landslide election victory.

Meeting the outgoing leftist president Gabriel Boric, rival party leader Jose Antonio Kast pledged to work for all Chileans when he takes office in March.

“We all share concerns about security, health, education and housing,” the 59-year-old father of nine said.

On the campaign trail, Kast promised to deport more than 300,000 mostly Venezuelan migrants, to tackle crime and to secure the northern border.

But since winning against a leftist rival on Sunday, he has struck a more conciliatory tone.

“This is not one person’s or one party’s government. It will be broader to achieve consensus on fundamental issues,” he said.

He won the backing of 58% of voters, in what could have been interpreted as a thumping mandate for radical change.

Amid fears about his past support for the blood-soaked dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, Kast also spoke about democracy and the need to “safeguard” institutions.

Despite his politics, he told Chileans there would be “continuity of the state, continuity of its institutions, continuity of public service, and continuity of the democratic order.”

While Chilean voters are often asked to choose between radical left and right alternatives, the country has proven itself to be centrist.

Chileans have alternated between left and right governments at every election since 2010.

‘Hitler’s son’

On Tuesday, Kast is expected to travel to Buenos Aires, where he will meet firebrand libertarian leader Javier Milei.

But Latin America’s leftist leaders were quick to voice their distaste for Kast’s upbringing, right-wing ideals and past anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Media investigations have revealed his German-born father was a member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party and a soldier during World War II.

Colombia’s leftist president Gustavo Petro called Kast “Hitler’s son” and added that he would never “shake the hand of a Nazi and the son of a Nazi.”

Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro also voiced criticism Monday, warning Kast to “respect Venezuelans” and urging them to return home.

“You can be a supporter of Hitler’s values, you can be an avowed and convinced Pinochetist, but be careful not to touch a single hair on a Venezuelan’s head. Venezuelans are to be respected,” Maduro added.

Kast insists his father was a forced conscript and did not support the Nazis.

Chile’s leftist government lodged a protest against Petro’s “unacceptable” remarks on Monday.

The statements “constitute a lack of respect and an improper intrusion into domestic political affairs,” foreign minister Alberto van Klaveren said.

“They denigrate not only the president-elect but also the sovereign decision of the people of Chile.”