Singapore’s High Court dismisses challenge to mandatory death penalty

SINGAPORE : Singapore’s High Court dismissed on Tuesday the first legal challenge in years to the city-state’s mandatory death penalty for certain drug crimes, a blow for campaigners in a year that has seen executions peak.

Human rights activists and relatives of three executed drug convicts had petitioned the court, arguing that the mandatory death penalty violates parts of Singapore’s constitution guaranteeing the right to life and equal protection under the law.

They also said legislation restricts judges from using their own discretion in issuing sentences, despite amendments in 2012 that carved out some exceptions.

Judge Hoo Sheau Peng ruled that the petitioners lacked legal standing, while saying that “in any event, (the case) is bound to fail on the merits.”

The petitioners said in a statement to AFP they were disappointed by the ruling and may appeal it.

“We are surprised that the judgement came so quickly, as there were a number of fresh and nuanced arguments raised,” they said.

Heard earlier this month, it was the first legal challenge to the decades-old law in 15 years.

The petitioners had said it was the right time for a change, after executions hit a 22-year high.

The death penalty is mandatory in Singapore for drug trafficking above certain quantities, such as 500g of cannabis or 15g of heroin.

This year alone, the country has executed 17 prisoners, mostly convicted drug traffickers — the highest annual figure since 2003.

Activists say 40 prisoners, all drug convicts, are currently on death row.

Previous legal challenges to the law, including in 2010, were unsuccessful.

Officials maintain that the death penalty has made Singapore one of the world’s safest cities, and a government survey in 2023 showed strong public support for capital punishment being used for serious crimes.

Singapore carried out its latest executions in November, when three people were hanged within two days. Two others were hanged on Oct 15.