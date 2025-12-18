China voices support for Venezuela amid US blockade

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4% of its imports. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China opposed what it said was “unilateral bullying” after Washington ordered a blockade of tankers entering and leaving oil-rich Venezuela, but did not say exactly how it would come to the South American country’s aid or offer any refuge for its embattled leader.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers attempting to leave Venezuelan waters, and those arriving, as Washington massed troops and warships in the region.

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4% of its imports, with shipments in December on track to average more than 600,000 barrels per day, analysts have said.

Beijing opposes all forms of “unilateral bullying” and supports countries in safeguarding their sovereignty and national dignity, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil on a phone call on Wednesday.

Wang did not name the US or Trump in the official readout of the call. Wang also did not elaborate on the form or extent of the support that China might or could offer to Venezuela, with which Beijing previously said it had forged an ironclad friendship.

The US is squeezing Venezuela’s principal source of revenue in its attempt to target terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking, according to Trump. Last week, the US Coast Guard seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro has said the US wants the Opec nation’s crude oil resources, and the military build-up was to overthrow him. In an interview with Politico, Trump said Maduro’s days were “numbered”.

For years, China has extended credit lines to Venezuela under loans-for-oil deals. In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow this year, Maduro told Xi that Venezuela was looking forward to expanding cooperation in trade and energy.

At the same time, Beijing has been making an intense effort to co-exist with the US, its most important trading partner. After months of acrimonious dispute over trade and tariffs, Trump and Xi in October managed to hammer out a consensus on how to handle thorny trade issues.

China says it opposes any acts that violate the UN Charter or encroach on the sovereignty and security of other countries.

“China believes the international community understands and supports Venezuela’s position in defending its legitimate rights and interests,” Wang said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the de-escalation of tensions, asking the US and Venezuela to honour their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and any other applicable legal framework to safeguard peace in the region.

The presidents of Mexico and Brazil have also urged restraint and dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call to Maduro last week, “reaffirmed his support for the policy of N. Maduro’s government, aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure.”