Israel launches series of strikes on Lebanon

Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire. (EPA Images pic)

BEIRUT : Israel launched several strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese state media reported, as the Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure including a military compound.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and rebel group Hezbollah, Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon and has also maintained troops in five southern areas it deems strategic.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported several strikes on mountainous areas in the south and east.

The Israeli military said it targeted “terror infrastructure sites in multiple areas across Lebanon” including “a military compound used by Hezbollah to conduct training and courses” for the Iran-backed group’s members.

In another statement, the military also said: “A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.”

The attacks come as the ceasefire monitoring committee, which includes the US and France, are set to meet on Friday.

On Tuesday, two people were killed in Israeli strikes, one of them 30km south of Beirut.

Around 340 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the ceasefire agreement went into force, according to an AFP tally of health ministry reports.