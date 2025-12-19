Trump says does not need Congress to launch strikes in Venezuela

The US has conducted multiple air strikes since September on alleged drug-trafficking boats, killing at least 99 and sparking legal debate. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump asserted Thursday he does not need congressional approval to launch strikes on land against Venezuela despite criticism that he is already exceeding his constitutional authority with attacks at sea.

When a reporter asked whether he would seek authorisation from the US lawmakers to hit drug cartels on land in the Latin American country, Trump said he’d have no problem doing that, although he cited concerns that politicians “leak like a sieve.”

“I wouldn’t mind telling them, but you know, it’s not a big deal. I don’t have to tell them,” he said in the Oval Office.

The United States has conducted multiple air strikes since September against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, causing at least 99 deaths and prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims the US campaign seeks regime change instead of its stated goal of stopping drug trafficking.

According to the US Constitution, while the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, only Congress has the authority to formally declare war – a point raised not just by the Democratic opposition but also some lawmakers in the president’s party, although most Republicans have supported him.

“The president has failed to demonstrate the necessary authority under US or international law to conduct lethal military strikes on these boats,” Democratic representative Gregory Meeks said during a House debate.

“No one can credibly claim that these vessels, in some cases not even travelling to the United States and located thousands of miles from US soil, posed an imminent threat to the American people warranting the use of military force,” he said.

Experts say Trump could order limited military strikes inside Venezuela without Congress, but only temporarily and only if framed as defensive or limited in scope.

After the 9/11 attacks on the United States, Congress authorised the use of military force for US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which was also cited for counterterrorism operations in other countries.