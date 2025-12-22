Kremlin says US intelligence perception of Putin’s aims, as reported by Reuters, is wrong

US intelligence believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to capture Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that were once part of the Soviet Union. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : The Kremlin said today that if US intelligence believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that were once part of the Soviet Union, then US intelligence was wrong.

Reuters cited six unidentified sources as saying that US intelligence reports continue to warn that Putin has not abandoned what it said was his aim of capturing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that once were part of the Soviet Union, including Nato members.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow did not know how reliable the sources quoted by Reuters were, but that if the report was accurate, then the US intelligence conclusions were wrong.

“This is absolutely not true,” Peskov said of the US intelligence conclusions as reported by Reuters.