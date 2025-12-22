Russia says ‘slow progress’ in talks with US on Ukraine

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov urged Washington to sideline European leaders, citing ‘harmful attempts’ by influential states to torpedo their efforts. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : Moscow said today there was “slow progress” in its talks with the US over a plan to end the war in Ukraine, following weekend negotiations in Miami that failed to break the deadlock.

“Slow progress is being observed,” state media reported Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying, after both Russia and Ukraine sent negotiators to the Florida city for separate talks with US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Witkoff had hailed “constructive” discussions with both sides, but there were no signs of a breakthrough.

The meetings were part of a weeks-long diplomatic blitz over plans to end the war, after Washington last month presented a proposal widely seen as echoing the Kremlin’s demands.

The document has since been redrafted following Ukraine and Europe’s involvement, though its contents have not been publicly disclosed.

Moscow has bristled at Europe’s involvement, as it tries to broker a deal exclusively with Trump.

Today, Ryabkov pushed Washington to sideline European leaders, saying there were “extremely harmful, malicious attempts by an influential group of states to torpedo these efforts”.

Several European countries, including Britain, France and Germany, have said they could deploy a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if a deal is reached to end the war.

Russia has said that is unacceptable.

Despite months of diplomacy, there is no sign that a deal is within reach that both Kyiv and Moscow could compromise on.