FBI finalises decision to move out of Hoover Building

The J. Edgar Hoover Building in central Washington DC will be shut down permanently. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is moving out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in central Washington DC, FBI director Kash Patel has announced, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“December 26: Shutting down the Hoover Building. After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalised a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility. Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could,” Patel said on X on Friday.

The FBI director specified that the Hoover Building will be shut down permanently and most of the FBI headquarters workforce will move into the Reagan Building once the necessary upgrades are completed.

“When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly US$5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035. We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway,” Patel wrote on X.

The Ronald Reagan building in downtown Washington DC is the former location of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which was dismantled by the administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this year.