Myanmar’s military junta chief offers lesson in democracy

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing dipping his finger into an ink bottle after casting his ballot in the general election in Naypyidaw. (EPA Images pic)

NAYPYIDAW : Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing offered his country advice on civic participation as he voted in a general election on Sunday after five years of military rule and civil war.

The diminutive general was top of the voter list at the Zeyathiri polling station, set up at his official compound in the sprawling but sparsely populated capital, Naypyidaw.

A steady stream of generals, officers and government officials arrived at the gold-draped hall to cast their ballots.

Most wore civilian clothes, including Min Aung Hlaing, whose military rank is Senior General, while their wives were in formal dress.

“People should vote,” the 69-year-old told assembled reporters.

“If they don’t vote, I will have to say they don’t completely understand what democracy really is.”

Analysts say he could transition to president after the poll or remain as armed forces chief and be the power behind an ostensibly civilian throne. Either way would effectively prolong military rule.

He declined to be drawn on Sunday, describing himself as a “public servant and head of the military”, not the leader of a political party.

“I can’t just go and ask to be the president,” he said.

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is universally expected to emerge from the election as the largest parliamentary grouping.

Jailed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, which thrashed the USDP at the last poll in 2020, has been dissolved and is not taking part.

‘Free and fair’

Min Aung Hlaing’s 2021 coup ended a decade-long democratic thaw and plunged the country into civil war.

Rights monitors have accused the military of crushing dissent and waging war against rebels challenging their authority with no regard for civilian casualties.

Min Aung Hlaing reiterated his allegations, which have been denied by international monitors, that Aung San Suu Kyi’s victory last time was due to widespread voter fraud.

“It was not something we could let off,” he said. “That is why it got us all here. I want you all to wait and see today.”

And he insisted Sunday’s polls were “free and fair”, adding that people “can vote for whoever they like”.

The Asian Network for Free Elections has said that 90% of the seats in 2020 went to organisations that do not appear on Sunday’s ballots.

However, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said at the same polling station as Min Aung Hlaing: “This election is being held for the people of Myanmar.”

“It is about rebuilding the democratic system that the people of Myanmar want.”