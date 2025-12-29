Russia bans enforcement of foreign court rulings

The law signed by Vladimir Putin is part of a package of legislative acts dealing with foreign affairs and the Ukraine conflict. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed several laws, including one rejecting the enforcement of foreign court rulings and another expanding the authority of military courts over non-citizen servicemen, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The laws were signed as part of a package of more than a dozen legislative acts, many related to international relations and the conflict in Ukraine.

All were published on the official government portal.

Amendments to the Judicial System of the Russian Federation law prohibit the enforcement of foreign criminal court rulings and decisions of international judicial bodies unless based on a Russian treaty or a binding UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution.

Separate amendments grant military courts the authority to try stateless servicemen and foreign citizens for crimes committed during military service, training, or participation in voluntary formations.

The changes follow recent policy adjustments allowing individuals without citizenship to enlist in the Russian armed forces.

Putin also signed a law approving an extradition agreement with Mozambique, as well as legislation ratifying an agreement on the foundations of relations with Mali.

In the economic sphere, the president signed a law ratifying a temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union, its member states, and Mongolia.

The agreement provides for the liberalisation of trade in certain goods, with an annual trade volume estimated at US$2.3 billion.

Additionally, Putin signed a law establishing April 19 as a new national memorial date, the Day of Remembrance for Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People.