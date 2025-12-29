Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s residence

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the assault as ‘state terrorism’ and warned Russia has already chosen targets for retaliatory strikes. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region and so Moscow’s negotiating position would be reviewed.

Lavrov said that on Dec 28-29, Ukraine had attacked the Russian president’s state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Lavrov said, adding that the attack amounted to “state terrorism”.

He said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal and that while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow’s position will be reviewed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

It was not immediately clear if Putin was in the residence at the time.