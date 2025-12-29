S. Korea’s president apologises over Jeju Air crash, vows credible probe

Family members of victims killed in a fatal Jeju Air crash on 29 December last year lay flowers during a memorial ceremony in Gwangju. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : South Korean President Lee Jae Myung offered his deep apologies on Monday over the fatal Jeju Air plane crash that claimed 179 lives a year ago, pledging a credible probe into key questions surrounding the tragic crash, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Jeju Air jet from Bangkok burst into flames after crashing into a concrete mound when it overshot the runway during an emergency belly landing at Muan International Airport following a bird strike on Dec 29 last year. All but two of the 181 people on board were killed.

“I know no words can fully offer comfort,” Lee said in a video message marking the first anniversary of the worst aviation disaster on the nation’s soil. “As the president entrusted with protecting the lives and safety of the people, I offer my deepest apology.”

Lee said the country now needs “real change and action, not hollow promises,” vowing full support for a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash, as well as comprehensive assistance for the bereaved families.

As part of the effort, Lee said the government will strengthen the independence and professionalism of the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board under the transport ministry and make every effort to determine what went wrong.

Helping the families return to their daily lives will be a top priority, Lee said, with ongoing support ranging from psychological care and medical treatment to legal aid and livelihood assistance.

“The deadly crash clearly exposed structural problems and limitations in our society,” he said. “Ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again is the very least we can do to honour the victims.”

Last week, the National Assembly launched a special parliamentary committee to look into the exact cause of the crash, examining possible contributing factors, such as the bird strike, the concrete mound the jet struck and potential aircraft defects.