European leaders to hold Ukraine talks Tuesday

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meets Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw during a recent visit. (EPA Images pic)

WARSAW : European leaders will convene on Tuesday morning to discuss the war in Ukraine, a Polish government spokesman announced.

“At 11:00 am, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will take part in another conversation of European leaders on the subject of Ukraine,” government spokesman Adam Szlapka wrote on X.

This meeting is part of the ongoing high-level diplomatic negotiations that have taken place since November, aimed at ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and negotiators from Kyiv spoke by phone with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

This followed an earlier conversation between Zelensky and his American counterpart Donald Trump, and subsequent exchanges with European leaders.