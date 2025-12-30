Jailed Turkish Kurd leader calls on govt to broker deal for Syrian Kurds

Supporters attend a rally in Qamishli, Syria, as a statement by the jailed leader and founder of Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Abdullah Ocalan, is aired. (AFP pic)

ANKARA : Jailed Turkish Kurd leader Abdullah Ocalan said today that it was “crucial” for Turkey’s government to broker a peace deal between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Damascus government.

Clashes between Syrian forces and the SDF have cast doubt over a deal to integrate the group’s fighters into the army, which was due to take effect by the end of the year.

Ocalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, called on Turkey to help ensure implementation of the deal announced in March between the SDF and the Syrian government, led by former jihadist Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last year.

“It is essential for Turkey to play a role of facilitator, constructively and aimed at dialogue,” he said in a message released by Turkey’s pro-Kurdish DEM party.

“This is crucial for both regional peace and to strengthen its own internal peace,” Ocalan, who has been jailed for 26 years, added.

“The fundamental demand made in the agreement signed on March 10 between the SDF and the government in Damascus is for a democratic political model permitting (Syria’s) peoples to govern together,” he added.

“This approach also includes the principle of democratic integration, negotiable with the central authorities. The implementation of the March 10 agreement will facilitate and accelerate that process,” he said.

The backbone of the US-backed SDF is the YPG, a Kurdish militant group seen by Turkey as an extension of the PKK.

Turkey and Syria both face long-running unrest in their Kurdish-majority regions, which span their shared border.

In Turkey, the PKK agreed this year at Ocalan’s urging to end its four-decade armed struggle.

In Syria, Sharaa has agreed to merge the Kurds’ semi-autonomous administration into the central government, but deadly clashes and a series of differences have held up implementation of the deal.

The SDF is calling for a decentralised government, which Sharaa rejects.

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, whose country sees Kurdish fighters across the border as a threat, urged the SDF last week not to be an “obstacle” to stability.

Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi said Thursday that “all efforts” were being made to prevent the collapse of talks.