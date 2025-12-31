China slams countries that criticised Taiwan drills as ‘irresponsible’

This frame grab from China’s PLA Eastern Theater Command shows a Chinese warship firing live ammunition at an undisclosed location during the two-day exercise. (AFP pic)

BEIJING : Beijing slammed on Wednesday countries including Japan and Australia for their “irresponsible” criticism of China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan.

China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels around the island on Monday and Tuesday in live-fire drills.

There has been a chorus of international criticism of China’s drills, including from Japan, Australia and European countries.

Japan said Wednesday that China’s exercises “increase tensions” across the Taiwan Strait, while Australia’s foreign ministry condemned the “destabilising” military drills.

The European Union on Tuesday said the military activity “endangers international peace and stability”.

Beijing on Wednesday hit back at the remarks.

“These countries and institutions are turning a blind eye to the separatist forces in Taiwan attempting to achieve independence through military means,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a news briefing.

“Yet, they are making irresponsible criticisms of China’s necessary and just actions to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, distorting facts and confusing right and wrong, which is utterly hypocritical.”

Lin said Beijing appreciated countries such as Russia, Pakistan and Venezuela expressing their support for China.

“We want to reiterate China’s unwavering resolve for safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” he added.

“Any egregious provocative act that crosses the line on the Taiwan issue will be met with a firm counter from China.”