3 dead in US strikes on alleged drug boats

The military alerted the Coast Guard to activate search and rescue but gave no details about occupants of the other boats. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The US military announced Wednesday that three people were killed in strikes on three alleged drug boats in international waters, bringing the death toll in Washington’s campaign against what it says are narcotics traffickers to at least 110.

US Southern Command, which is responsible for American forces operating in Central and South America, said the strikes on Tuesday targeted “three narco-trafficking vessels travelling as a convoy”. All three people killed were on one boat.

The exact location of the strikes was not immediately made clear. Previous strikes have taken place in the Caribbean or the eastern Pacific.

The military said that the targeted vessels were operated by “Designated Terrorist Organisations” that it did not identify.

Accompanying the statement, posted on X, was a video showing three boats travelling together at sea and then hit by a series of explosions.

“Three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed in the first engagement. The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other two vessels, jumping overboard and distancing themselves before follow-on engagements sank their respective vessels,” it said.

The military said it had notified the Coast Guard to “activate the Search and Rescue system”, without offering more details about the fate of those aboard the other boats.

Since September, the US military has carried out more than 30 such strikes on what it says are boats used to smuggle drugs to the United States, without providing any concrete evidence that the targeted boats are involved in trafficking.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings, as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has waged a pressure campaign against Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of running a drug cartel.

Maduro denies the allegation and has accused Washington of seeking regime change to gain access to the Latin American country’s massive oil reserves.