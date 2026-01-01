Mayor calls London’s New Year celebrations ‘greatest in the world’

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display takes place over the Elizabeth Tower and the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : London mayor Sadiq Khan has hailed the city’s New Year celebrations as the “greatest in the world”, after 100,000 people lined the banks of the River Thames to welcome 2026 with the UK capital’s largest fireworks display, PA Media/dpa reported.

The spectacular display – set to a soundtrack which included the likes of Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay, and featuring voice-overs from stars such as Celia Imrie, Andrew Cotter, and Alison Hammond – celebrated some of the highlights of 2025.

Among the feats acknowledged in the display were England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph, the Lionesses retaining the Euros, and Europe’s Ryder Cup win, while there was also a nod to the film Wicked: For Good.

Khan said, “I’m delighted that we have once again shown why London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are the greatest in the world.

“The eyes of the globe were looking on as we lit up our famous skyline with our best-ever display of fireworks and lighting, all to an incredible soundtrack.

“From celebrating our wonderful year of women’s sport and Europe beating the USA in the Ryder Cup to celebrating our diversity and looking ahead to a fantastic 2026, we’ve sent the message that London will always be a city of hope and a place for everyone.”

As well as the thousands in attendance, millions around the world watched live as London welcomed in 2026 with fireworks, lighting, music, and animation.

More than 12,000 fireworks and more than 400 lights illuminated the night sky around the London Eye, with hologauze animations complementing the largest annual firework display in Europe on the BBC’s coverage.

As well as celebrating national achievements of the last 12 months, the display also referenced last summer being the UK’s hottest on record and featured a nod to the social media ‘tea-time alarm’ meme that suggested there is a daily alarm reminding British people to enjoy a cup of tea.

Tracy Halliwell MBE, director of tourism at London & Partners, which runs Visit London, said, “It’s always fantastic to see Londoners and visitors from around the world come together and welcome the new year in London.

“One of the biggest celebrations in London’s annual events calendar, the New Year’s Eve fireworks are a brilliant global advert for the capital city.”