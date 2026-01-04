Indonesian rescuers find Spanish tourist’s body after boat sinks

Rescue personnel carry the body of missing Spanish man Fernando Martin Carreras from waters off Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara. (AFP pic)

JAKARTA : Rescuers retrieved the body of a Spanish man who had been missing since a tourist boat sank in rough seas off eastern Indonesia more than a week ago, an official said.

Fathur Rahman, head of the local search and rescue agency, said a body was found floating in waters near Rinca island, around 2km from site of the accident on Dec 26.

“Following an identification process, authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity, 44-year-old Fernando Martin Carreras,” added Fathur.

Carreras was the coach of the reserve women’s team of the Spanish club Valencia, according to an earlier statement from Real Madrid.

The man’s wife and one of their daughters were among seven people rescued after the vessel went down in the Padar Island Strait, near the popular destination of Labuan Bajo.

Authorities found the body of another daughter on Monday, leaving two people still missing – both boys from the same family.

“Rescuers continue their search, aided by divers and sonar systems,” Fathur said.

Local police have launched an investigation into the sinking, state news agency Antara reported on Thursday, with a police spokesman saying legal action would be taken if authorities can find evidence of negligence.

Maritime accidents occur regularly in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, often due to lax safety standards or bad weather.