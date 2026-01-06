EU will not recognise Rodriguez as Venezuela’s interim president

Delcy Rodriguez assumed Venezuela’s interim presidency on Monday after Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured in a military operation. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : The EU will not recognise Delcy Rodriguez as the interim president of Venezuela but will maintain limited contacts with the South American country to safeguard its interests, European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anitta Hipper said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“What we will do in this case is what we have done so far. Although we have not recognised the legitimacy of President [Nicolas] Maduro, nor that of Delcy Rodriguez, we will maintain targeted engagement with the Venezuelan authorities to safeguard our own interests,” she told a briefing in Brussels.

Hipper said the EU expected to see the future of Venezuela “shaped by an inclusive dialogue leading to a democratic transition” that would include all those actors that are committed to democracy, such as Venezuelan opposition leaders.

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela before the National Assembly on Monday, days after President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in a military operation.