Thai army says Cambodia claimed ‘no intention to fire’ on border province

Cambodian soldiers pictured riding on a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : Thailand’s army said Tuesday its Cambodian counterpart claimed fresh cross-border fire was an accident, after Bangkok said its neighbour’s forces violated a 10-day-old truce.

“A military unit in the area was contacted by the Cambodian side who claimed there was no intention to fire into Thai territory and said the incident was caused by an operational error by Cambodian personnel,” the Thai army said in a statement.

Thailand’s army earlier said Cambodian forces violated a 10-day-old truce on Tuesday, bombarding a border province with mortars that wounded one soldier.

“Cambodia has violated the ceasefire” on Tuesday morning, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.