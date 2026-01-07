Pope hosts cardinals after calls for collegial governance

The meeting could give important insights into pope Leo XIV’s leadership style and plans for the Church. (EPA Images pic)

VATICAN CITY : Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday and Thursday hosts cardinals from around the world in the Vatican after calls for a more collegial governance of the Catholic Church.

The meeting, known as a consistory, will be the first held by Leo since he was elected pope by fellow cardinals in May 2025 after the death of Pope Francis.

Vatican sources said that the cardinals want a bigger role in governing the Church on a global level.

During his 12 years as pope, Francis was sometimes criticised within the Church for his personal, tough leadership style that sidelined many cardinals.

There is no agenda for the meetings but the Vatican said in a statement that the cardinals would offer “support and counsel to the Holy Father in the exercise of his lofty and weighty responsibility in the governance of the universal Church”.

The consistory “will be marked by moments of communion and fraternity, as well as times dedicated to reflection, sharing, and prayer,” it said.

The meeting could also give important insights into Leo’s leadership style and plans for the Church as his agenda has until now mostly been taken up with fulfilling commitments previously made by Francis.

The consistory is an “extraordinary” one — a definition for meetings to discuss important Church matters. “Ordinary” consistories are usually held for the naming of new cardinals, the top rank in the clergy.

The Catholic Church’s 245 cardinals from around the world have been invited to the meeting.

Francis only ever held one “extraordinary” consistory during his pontificate and preferred to govern the Church through a smaller group of around 12 cardinals.