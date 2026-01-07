Zelensky hails ‘substantive’ declaration on Ukraine security guarantees

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left), France’s Emmanuel Macron (centre), and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the signing of the post-ceasefire force declaration. (AFP pic)

PARIS : President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed security guarantees for Ukraine that were put forward by allies and would come into force in the event of a ceasefire in the war against invading Russian forces.

“It’s important that today the coalition has substantive documents. These are not just words. There is concrete content: a joint declaration by all the coalition countries and a trilateral declaration by France, Britain, and Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He made the comments in Paris at a signing ceremony after inking the declaration alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The declaration of intent would see Britain, France and other European allies deploy troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire.

“It has been defined how those forces will be managed and at what levels command will be exercised,” Zelensky added.

“Monitoring procedures must be defined; it must be absolutely clear how the appropriate strength and size of the Ukrainian army will be supported and financed,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He added the most significant issue still to be resolved among allies was “the territorial question,” referring to Russian demands that Kyiv give up the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Zelensky said that as long as Russian attacks continued, Ukraine would need help ramping up its air defence systems to fend off aerial bombardments on cities and critical infrastructure.