Russia slams Western peacekeeping plan for Ukraine

Rubble from residential buildings in the frontline town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine. (AFP pic)

MOSCOW : Russia on Thursday slammed a plan for European peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine as “dangerous” and branded Kyiv and its allies an “axis of war”, dousing hopes for a speedy end to the almost four-year-long conflict.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing the warring sides to strike a deal to halt the fighting, running shuttle diplomacy between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to try to get an agreement across the line.

An initial 28-point plan that largely adhered to Moscow’s demands was criticised by Kyiv and Europe. Now Russia has condemned attempts to beef up protections for Ukraine should an elusive deal be reached.

Underscoring the ongoing danger facing civilians from the fighting, the US Embassy in Kyiv warned Thursday that a “potentially significant air attack” could occur at any time within the next several days.

Zelensky echoed the rare warning in his evening address, telling Ukrainians that “there may be another massive Russian attack” during the night, without elaborating.

“It is very important to pay attention to air raid alerts,” he added, advising Ukrainians to take shelter when asked.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s central city of Kryvyi Rig earlier Thursday injured almost two dozen people, including six children, emergency services said.

European leaders and US envoys announced earlier this week that post-war guarantees for Ukraine would include a US-led monitoring mechanism and a European multinational force to be deployed once the fighting stops.

But Moscow has repeatedly warned that it would not accept any NATO members sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

“All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, repeating a threat previously uttered by Putin.

Describing the plan as “dangerous” and “destructive”, she accused Kyiv’s allies of forming an “axis of war”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday said a ceasefire in Ukraine was still “quite far” away given Russia’s position.

“The order must be: First a ceasefire, then security guarantees for Ukraine for a long-term agreement with Russia,” Merz told reporters.

“All of this is impossible without Russia’s consent, which we are probably still quite far from,” he added.

Zelensky said Thursday that an agreement between Kyiv and Washington for US security guarantees was “essentially ready for finalisation at the highest level with the President of the United States” following talks between envoys in Paris this week.

Kyiv says legally binding assurances that its allies would come to its defence are essential to convince Russia not to re-attack if a ceasefire is reached.

But specific details, including on the size of the European force and how it would engage, have not been made public.

Zelensky said earlier this week he was yet to receive an “unequivocal” answer from Kyiv’s partners on what steps they would take if Russia does attack again after a deal.

Zelensky has also said that the most difficult questions in any settlement — territorial control of the eastern Donbas region and the fate of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — were still unresolved.