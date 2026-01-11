Speedboat crash near Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands leaves multiple injured

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre received official notification of the collision at 9.10am local time. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : A speedboat carrying 55 people collided with a fishing boat near the popular Phi Phi Islands in Thailand’s Krabi province on Sunday morning.

The incident left several passengers injured and in need of medical attention, the Krabi Provincial Public Relations Office announced via social media, reported Xinhua.

According to the announcement, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre received official notification of the collision at 9.10am local time.

Preliminary investigations confirmed the speedboat was occupied by 50 tourists, one Thai guide, one foreign guide, and three crew members.

All individuals involved in the accident have since been safely rescued and transferred to the shores of the Phi Phi Islands.