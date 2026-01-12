Spain makes largest-ever cocaine seizure at sea

Authorities raided a Cameroon-flagged ship from Brazil, seizing 9,994kg of cocaine concealed in a salt cargo.

Spanish police posing in front of some of the nearly 10 tonnes of cocaine seized at the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. (AFP pic)
MADRID:
Spanish police announced on Monday their largest-ever seizure of cocaine at sea after impounding a Europe-bound container ship in the Atlantic Ocean carrying almost 10 tonnes of the drug.

Officers last week raided the Cameroon-flagged vessel which had left Brazil, seizing 9,994kg (22,033 pounds) of cocaine concealed in 294 packages in a shipment of salt, police said in a statement.

They arrested the 13 crew members and seized a firearm used to protect the stash in an operation involving US, Brazilian, UK, French and Portuguese authorities, the statement added.

Spain’s close ties with Latin America and proximity to Morocco, a top cannabis producer, make it a key entry point for drugs into Europe.

In 2024, Spanish police impounded 13 tonnes of cocaine from a container ship that had arrived at the southern port of Algeciras from Ecuador, the country’s largest-ever haul of the drug.

