‘We are not there yet’, EU says on talking to Putin

Talks with Vladimir Putin could face resistance from eastern EU states deeply sceptical of engaging with Russia. (EPA Images pic)

BRUSSELS : The EU said Monday conditions were not yet ripe to talk to Russia’s Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, after the leaders of France and Italy said it was time Europe re-engaged.

“At some point there will have to be talks, also with President Putin, and in the meantime, a lot of work is being done. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing any signs by President Putin to be engaging,” EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

“We are not there yet, but at some point, we would hope indeed that there will be some such talks that will finally lead to peace in Ukraine.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday that “the time has come” for the EU to resume high-level dialogue with Russia, saying a special envoy could be created for talks on Ukraine.

That came after French President Emmanuel Macron in December said Europe should find a “framework” for outreach to the Kremlin in the “coming weeks”.

The calls from the two EU powerbrokers come as Europe has sought to increase its influence over efforts led by US President Donald Trump to end Russia’s war.

Trump has spoken repeatedly to Putin and US negotiators have held multiple rounds of talks with counterparts from Moscow.

Europe and Ukraine have been hammering out a new proposal for peace with the US that is more acceptable to Kyiv.

Any push to talk to Putin would likely face resistance from more hawkish countries along the bloc’s eastern border who are profoundly wary of dealing with Russia.