Bangladesh warns of disinformation ‘flood’ ahead of vote

DHAKA : Bangladesh’s interim leader warned Tuesday of a surge of disinformation that he said threatened to impact critical elections next month, the first since a 2024 uprising toppled the government.

Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said he had called on the United Nations human rights team to “counter a surge of misinformation targeting the Feb 12 elections”, his office said in a statement.

“There has been a flood of misinformation surrounding the elections,” Yunus told UN rights chief Volker Turk in a telephone call, according to a statement.

“It is coming from both foreign media and local sources.”

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt overthrew former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, ending her 15-year autocratic rule.

“They have flooded social media with fake news, rumours and speculation,” Yunus added. “We are concerned about the impact this may have on the elections.”

Turk, according to the Bangladesh press statement, offered the UN’s support.

European Union election observers say the vote in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people will be the “biggest democratic process of 2026”.

Yunus, who returned from exile in August 2024 at the behest of protesters to lead a caretaker government as “chief advisor”, will step down after the polls.

Yunus said he inherited a “completely broken” political system, and championed a reform charter he argues is vital to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.

A referendum on the proposed changes will be held on the same day. He says the reforms will strengthen checks and balances between the executive, judicial and legislative branches.