Iran threatens death penalty for ‘rioters’

Rights groups say hundreds or more were killed in the protests, with this video grab showing dozens of bodies at Tehran’s forensic centre in Kahrizak as grieving relatives search for loved ones. (AFP pic)

PARIS : Iranian authorities will press charges punishable by death against some individuals arrested during recent demonstrations, prosecutors said on Tuesday, as concern grew that one man arrested during the protests already risks imminent execution.

The office of the Tehran prosecutor said in a statement quoted by state television that an unspecified number would be charged with “moharebeh”, or “waging war against God”, a sharia law term which is a capital offence in Iran and used widely in the past in death penalty cases.

“A number of rioters whose charges are consistent with moharebeh will soon be sent to court,” it said.

Rights groups have said hundreds, and potentially even higher numbers, have been killed in the protests.

Iranian state media has reported that dozens of members of the security forces were killed at the hands of “rioters”.

Iran is the world’s most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups. Last year, it hanged at least 1,500 people, Norway-based Iran Human Rights group (IHR) said.

Twelve people were executed over the last major protest wave from 2022 to 2023, according to IHR. Another 12 people have been executed on charges of spying for Israel since a war in June between the two foes.

“Concerns are mounting that authorities will once again resort to swift trials and arbitrary executions to crush and deter dissent,” Amnesty International said.

It is “extremely worrying to see public statements by some judicial officials indicating the possibility of the death penalty being used against protesters through expedited judicial proceedings”, added UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

IHR said it feared the Islamic republic “is seeking to conduct rapid trials without observing fair trial standards for detained protesters”.

It highlighted the case of Erfan Soltani, 26, who was arrested last week in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj and who, according to a family source, has already been sentenced to death and is due to be executed as early as Wednesday.

It is not clear what the charges against him are and the case has not been reported by state media.

Amnesty said it was also aware of reports he could be executed as early as Wednesday.

“The international community must urgently call on Iran’s authorities to immediately halt all executions, including Erfan Soltani,” said Amnesty, adding it had learnt that his family had been told on Monday he had been sentenced to death.