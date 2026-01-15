Lufthansa says will bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace ‘until further notice’

Lufthansa said its flights to Israel and Jordan would run as daytime services from Thursday to Monday, with crews avoiding overnight stays. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Germany’s Lufthansa on Wednesday said its flights would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace “until further notice” after US threats against Iran.

The group, which includes Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Discover, Eurowings, Swiss and ITA Airways, said in a statement that it was bypassing the airspace “due to the current situation in the Middle East”.

Lufthansa said it would operate its routes to Israel and Jordan as daytime flights from Thursday to Monday next week, and its crews would not have an overnight stay.

Some flights could also be cancelled, it added.

The German authorities did not immediately comment on their security recommendations when contacted by AFP.

On Wednesday, Trump kept the prospect of US military intervention vague, stating that Washington would be closely monitoring the situation.

The US president has threatened to intervene militarily in Iran several times since the protest movement that has shaken the country began in late December.

The protests are the largest since the Islamic republic was proclaimed in 1979.