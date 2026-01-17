Iran’s leader demands crackdown on ‘seditionists’ after protests

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has no intention to go to war but warned domestic and international criminals would face punishment without mercy. (AFP pic)

PARIS : Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday said authorities “must break the back of the seditionists”, blaming US President Donald Trump for “casualties” after a deadly crackdown on protests against the country’s clerical leadership.

Iran was rocked by weeks of demonstrations sparked by anger over economic hardship that exploded into the biggest protests against the Islamic republic in more than three years.

But demonstrations have subsided after the crackdown that rights groups say left thousands dead under an internet blackout that lasted more than a week.

Authorities have said demonstrations they condemn as “riots” are under control, with state-aligned media reporting thousands of arrests and officials vowing swift punishment for those detained.

“By God’s grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the seditionists just as it broke the back of the sedition,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told supporters during an address marking a religious holiday commemorating the Prophet Mohammed’s ascension to heaven aired by state television.

“We do not intend to lead the country to war, but we will not spare domestic criminals,” he added, saying that “international criminals” were “worse” and would also not be spared punishment.

Iranian authorities have blamed the US for fuelling a “terrorist operation” that they say hijacked peaceful protests over the economy.

Trump, who backed and joined Israel’s 12-day war against Iran in June, had repeatedly threatened new military action against Tehran if protesters were killed.

‘American conspiracy’

Khamenei on Saturday lashed out at Trump, accusing him of being “guilty for the casualties, damages and accusations he has levelled against the Iranian nation”.

“This was an American conspiracy,” he said, adding that “America’s goal is to swallow Iran… the goal is to put Iran back under military, political and economic domination.”

While Washington has appeared to have stepped back, Trump has said he has not ruled out military options and made clear he was keeping a close eye on whether any protesters were executed.

Alarm has mounted over the reported death toll during the crackdown, as verifying cases remains difficult under severe internet restrictions.

Monitor Netblocks said on Saturday that internet connectivity in Iran rose “very” slightly, more than 200 hours into the nationwide internet shutdown.

Rights groups have warned that the blackout has been aimed at concealing the extent of the violence during the crackdown.

Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) says 3,428 protesters have been verified to have been killed by security forces but warns the actual toll could be several times higher.

Other estimates place the death toll at more than 5,000 – and possibly as high as 20,000, IHR said.

The opposition Iran International channel, based outside the country, has said at least 12,000 people were killed during the protests, citing senior government and security sources.