Risking death, Indians mess with the bull at annual festival

Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming ‘Jallikattu’ festival in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai. (AFP pic)

MADURAI : A construction worker by trade, Saravanan B waited all year to celebrate his true passion — daring bare-hands bullfighting that has never gone out of fashion in India’s south.

Known as jallikattu, the centuries-old tradition is kept alive at annual harvest festivals in India’s Tamil Nadu state, despite regular injuries and even deaths as a result of the often dangerous sport.

At least seven people, mostly spectators, were killed and over 100 others injured by bulls at bullfighting sporting events in Tamil Nadu, Xinhua reported, citing multiple local media reports on Monday.

The deaths and injuries were reported on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the events held in various parts of the state.

To Saravanan, 31, running and wrestling with the bulls is simply a way of life.

“I grew up watching it” and developed “an interest in becoming a jallikattu fighter from a very young age”, he said.

That fascination has never faded, and at age 18 he joined the ranks of the muscular men he grew up idolising, tackling raging bulls head-on.

At the Pongal harvest festival held last week in his village near Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city, Saravanan said he was fighting bulls “purely for my enjoyment” — and not for the prize money.

“Usually, whatever prize I get, I give it to others,” he said.

The event has remained popular even after dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured over the years, and despite persistent allegations of animal cruelty and repeated legal challenges.

Critics claim organisers feed bulls alcohol, throw chilli powder into their eyes to provoke panic, or sharpen their horns with glass.

There have also been reports of animals being seriously injured or dying during these contests.

Organisers strongly deny these accusations, saying strict rules govern the events and insisting jallikattu is an essential part of Tamil culture.

Saravanan rejects the claims that it is cruel.

“People who don’t understand jallikattu may feel it is hurting the bull” but “I always see the bull as my friend. I never hurt the bull,” he said.

He bears more than one scar, but to him the risks are worth the joy and pride of taking part.

“I got several injuries during bullfighting,” he said. “I have many marks on my body.”

Saravanan follows a strict exercise routine and avoids smoking or drinking to stay fit, training with bulls at least twice a week.

Others share his passion, too — including his fiancee who “likes jallikattu fighters”, he said.

“This is one of the main reasons for our marriage.”

Compared to some other sports, jallikattu prize pots are quite modest.

“But for a bullfighter, winning… is a matter of pride,” said Saravanan.