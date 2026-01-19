UK’s Reeves withdraws from LSE event to attend Greenland press conference

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to hold a press conference to provide an update on the Greenland situation. (AFP pic)

LONDON : British finance minister Rachel Reeves will appear at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s press conference on Monday, a source told Reuters, where he will outline the threat from potential US tariffs over Greenland.

Reeves had been due at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate a “new golden age” for the city, but her withdrawal was announced at the last minute as worries mounted over President Donald Trump’s plan to implement tariffs until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

Starmer is expected to hold a press conference to provide an update on the Greenland situation, while also emphasising the importance of Britain maintaining its alliances for the national interest.