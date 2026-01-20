China confirms invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said ‘cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides’. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that China had been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”.

“China has received the United States’ invitation,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing, without specifying whether Beijing would accept the invitation.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Washington has asked various leaders to sit on the board, chaired by Trump, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Guo said China-US relations had achieved overall stability in the past year, despite a trade war that saw both countries impose tit-for-tat tariffs on each others’ products.

“Over the past year, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but have maintained overall dynamic stability,” Guo told reporters.

“Cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,” he added.