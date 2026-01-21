US measles epidemic grows with South Carolina outbreak

The US recorded more than 2,200 cases and three deaths in 2025, including two young children, as infections continued to surge in 2026. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINIGTON : The measles epidemic continues to spread in the United States, with an outbreak in the southeastern state of South Carolina growing to more than 600 cases, authorities said Tuesday.

Amid growing public distrust of vaccines, measles is making a resurgence in several developed countries, including the United States, which is experiencing its worst outbreak of the highly contagious disease in more than 30 years.

The country recorded more than 2,200 cases and three deaths in 2025, including those of two young children. Infections have continued to surge in 2026.

President Donald Trump’s health secretary, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has been accused of contributing to the crisis by fuelling fears of immunisations.

In South Carolina, 88 new cases have been reported since Friday, the state’s public health department said Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 646 since the outbreak was detected last fall.

The majority of those infected were unvaccinated, the department said. Cases have been identified at elementary, middle and high schools as well as two universities.

Measles infections have been reported in eight other states since the beginning of the year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading health agency in the United States.

Health authorities worry the United States could lose its “measles-free” status, which it earned in 2000 after eradicating the disease through vaccinations.

In April, the Pan American Health Organization will reassess the measles status of the United States and Mexico, which is also experiencing a resurgence of the disease.

Canada lost its status in November, after recording more than 5,000 cases last year.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and rash. In serious cases, complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation can lead to severe long-term effects and death.