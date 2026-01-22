Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives for Davos talks with Trump

US President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. (EPA Images pic)

KYIV : US envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday said “a lot of progress” had been made in Ukraine peace talks and that negotiations were down to one last issue, as Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky had said earlier this week that he would not attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos and would remain in Kyiv to focus on the energy crisis in Ukraine, where Russian airstrikes against electricity infrastructure have left swathes of the capital and other regions without power.

Zelensky had said he would only travel to Davos if there was the opportunity to sign an agreement with Trump on resolving the nearly four-year war that included security guarantees and post-war reconstruction funding for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, however, Trump announced he would be meeting the Ukrainian leader in Davos.

Zelensky’s spokesman said in a statement that the Ukrainian leader would meet with Trump at 12pm before delivering a speech at 1.30pm.

Witkoff has held talks in recent days with Ukrainian officials in Davos, following weekend discussions in Florida.

He was due in Moscow with fellow US envoy Jared Kushner later on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the possible plan to end the conflict, Europe’s deadliest since World War Two.

The Kremlin said Putin’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner will take place after 7pm to 8 pm Moscow time.