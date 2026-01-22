Vietnam’s Lam edges closer to new leadership term after congress cut short

The ruling Communist Party’s congress, held every five years to choose leaders and set priorities, was initially planned to end Sunday. (EPA Images pic)

HANOI : Vietnam Communist Party delegates begin voting on Thursday in a process that will end with the selection of its general secretary, officials said, as the party shortened its congress in a sign of broad consensus for the reappointment of current leader To Lam.

The congress of the ruling Communist Party, held once every five years to select leaders and set political and economic priorities, was initially planned to last until Sunday. Delegates voted on Wednesday, however, to wrap up the meeting as early as Friday, the government said on its news portal.

No official explanation was provided, but the shortened schedule likely indicates no divisions have emerged within the party about leadership positions and a probable smooth reappointment of Lam, who is seeking to extend his tenure as general secretary, Vietnam’s most powerful post.

Some congresses in the past required longer debates to decide leadership positions, warranting the initial week-long schedule for this year’s congress.

The 1,600 delegates that began meeting on Monday are expected to elect 200 members of the party’s central committee on Thursday, multiple officials said. The committee will then elect the party chief and up to 17 to 19 members of the Politburo from a pre-arranged shortlist.

No schedule has been given for the final voting session. Officials said it could happen as early as Thursday.