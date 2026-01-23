Trump says bruise on his left hand came after hitting a table

A bruise is visible on the back of US President Donald Trump’s left hand during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : Photographs of fresh bruising on Donald Trump’s hand raised eyebrows on Thursday, but the 79-year-old US president dismissed renewed speculation over his health, saying he had simply hit a table.

Trump has been seen with frequent bruising on his right hand since returning to the White House last year, often concealing it with bandages and makeup.

The White House has said it is due to a combination of frequent handshaking and the aspirin he takes for his cardiovascular health, which can lead to proneness for bruising.

However, photos on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland showed dark bruises in a similar location – but this time on Trump’s left hand.

The images, taken while Trump was at an inaugural ceremony for his global “Board of Peace” initiative, quickly spread on social media.

“I clipped it on the table,” Trump told journalists on Air Force One when asked about the bruising, adding: “I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”

The White House had earlier downplayed any concerns, giving the same explanation for the bruise.

Photos from early in the “Board of Peace” event and yesterday show no bruising on the left hand.

Speculation has swirled about Trump’s fitness given his age – he is the oldest person to take office as president – the hand bruising, swelling in his legs, and several apparent moments of dozing off during public events.

The administration disclosed last summer that Trump’s leg swelling had been diagnosed as a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency – a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping and skin changes.

It can be managed with medication or targeted procedures.

An unannounced hospital visit last year added to suspicions of secrecy around his health.

Weeks afterward, Trump’s doctor said MRI imaging had shown the president to be in “excellent” cardiovascular health.