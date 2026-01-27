Rule of law ‘routinely challenged’, says ICC head

At a ceremony marking the opening of the judicial year, ICC president Tomoko Akane said international justice was facing an ‘extraordinary moment’. (EPA Images pic)

THE HAGUE : The global rule of law is frequently coming under threat, the president of the International Criminal Court warned on Tuesday, vowing to stand up for justice and victims of atrocities.

At a ceremony marking the opening of the ICC’s judicial year, Tomoko Akane said international justice was facing an “extraordinary moment”.

“The ICC, as well as other judicial institutions around the globe, have been facing significant pressures, coercive measures and attempts to undermine their function,” she said.

“Values and premises that we have accepted as a given, as well as the very notion of the rule of law, are being routinely questioned and challenged,” added Akane.

The ICC is facing the most difficult period in its history.

Furious at arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US has slapped sanctions on top ICC officials, including judges.

This has hindered the court’s ability to function and affected the lives of those sanctioned.

In addition, Russia has sentenced ICC officials to jail terms in retaliation for arrest warrants against President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

“Now, more than ever, we must return to the fundamental ideas upon which we stand, the values of justice and humanity that transcend borders,” said Akane.

She revealed the court had issued “numerous” further arrest warrants, although these have not yet been made public.

The ICC, based in the Hague, tries individuals suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Monday, it announced a major step in one of its most high-profile cases.

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will face a so-called “confirmation of charges” hearing on Feb 23, after judges passed him fit.