Russia supports China’s position on Taiwan

Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu, a former Russian defence minister, arrived in China yesterday. (AFP pic)

MOSCOW : Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu told Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi that Moscow continues to support Beijing over Taiwan, state news agency TASS reported yesterday.

China and Russia have forged close ties in recent years and declared a “no limits” strategic partnership days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not renounced using force to bring it under its control.

Beijing has offered Taiwan a “one country, two systems” model, similar to Hong Kong, though no major political party in Taiwan supports this.

Russia has repeatedly said it opposes Taiwan’s independence in any form and considers the island an inseparable part of China.

“We see that China’s ill‑wishers continue to destabilise the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

“For our part, I want to reaffirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue,” Shoigu said, according to TASS news agency.

“We proceed from the fact that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China,” he added.

Shoigu, a former Russian defence minister, arrived in China yesterday.

The Russian Security Council said Shoigu and Wang Yi would meet to discuss security issues.

Wang said China and Russia have an “obligation” to practice multilateralism and to advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

China’s top diplomat called on both countries to maintain close communication on major issues related to bilateral relations, and increase mutual support for each other’s core interests.

“China is willing to work with Russia to strengthen strategic communication, deepen strategic coordination and enhance bilateral ties this year,” Wang said.

The trip coincides with talks between Russia, Ukraine and US officials aimed at ending the almost four-year long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Shoigu also met Wang in December in Moscow.